NAB chairman gets briefing on corruption cases from Lahore DG

ISLAMABAD: Chairman National Accountability Bureau Justice (R) Javed Iqbal during his visit to Lahore will visit NAB Lahore today (Wednesday) to have detailed briefing from Director General NAB Lahore and to review progress on the latest position of various mega corruption cases.

The mega cases included the of 56 public companies of Punjab government, Metro Bus project, cases against senior PTI leader Aleem Khan, Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif, Hamza Shahbaz, Ashiyana Scheme Paragon case, cases against Chaudhry’s of Gujrat and other mega corruption cases.

The chairman NAB will also address investigation officers and prosecutors.

He will direct all investigation officers of NAB Lahore to further improve their performance and pursue corruption cases after collecting concrete evidence and within the purview of law.

The chairman will direct prosecutors of NAB Lahore to vigorously pursue corruption cases being heard by Supreme Court, High Court and various Accountability Courts by presenting concrete evidence.