Wed Jan 23, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 23, 2019

Govt has failed to deliver: Siraj

National

OC
Our Correspondent
January 23, 2019

MALAKWAL: Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Sirajul Haq said that the government had failed to deliver and lost its credibility among people. Addressing a public gathering at Mouza Haria on Tuesday, he said that Pakistanis were facing a harsh wave of dearness due to government’s economic policies. He said that Sahiwal incident was condemnable. “We have rejected the formation of the JIT on Sahiwal incident and demand judicial inquiry in this regard,” he maintained. He alleged that the entire CTD encounters were suspicious while all previous encounters should be probed again. He criticised the government economic policies, saying the claimants of change were totally failed which resulted in the depreciation of the Pakistani currency and increasing the dearness. Later, the JI ameer went to the houses of JI local leaders Iftikhar Ahmed Dhariwal and Abdul Qayyum Khan. He offered fateha for the departed souls of JI leader Iftikhar Dhariwal and the mother of Abdul Qayyum Khan.

