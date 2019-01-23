close
Wed Jan 23, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
January 23, 2019

Gujranwala-Sheikhupura Road to be completed at cost of Rs5.7b

National

OC
Our Correspondent
January 23, 2019

GUJRANWALA: Commissioner Asadullah Faiz said that 43-km-long Gujranwala to Sheikhupura Road will be completed at a cost of Rs5.7 billion. Addressing a meeting to review the progress of road here at his office on Tuesday, he directed the officers to strictly monitor the construction work and ensure quality at all costs. He directed the Wapda and SNGPL officers to remove electricity poles and gas equipment installed on the roadside for completion of the two-lane road. At least 80 per cent work has been completed while some delay has been witnessed due to the shortage of funds. The commissioner advised the participants to complete their works without any delay while the Punjab government will provide necessary funds to them at the earliest.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan