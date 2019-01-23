Gujranwala-Sheikhupura Road to be completed at cost of Rs5.7b

GUJRANWALA: Commissioner Asadullah Faiz said that 43-km-long Gujranwala to Sheikhupura Road will be completed at a cost of Rs5.7 billion. Addressing a meeting to review the progress of road here at his office on Tuesday, he directed the officers to strictly monitor the construction work and ensure quality at all costs. He directed the Wapda and SNGPL officers to remove electricity poles and gas equipment installed on the roadside for completion of the two-lane road. At least 80 per cent work has been completed while some delay has been witnessed due to the shortage of funds. The commissioner advised the participants to complete their works without any delay while the Punjab government will provide necessary funds to them at the earliest.