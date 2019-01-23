Pak-US strategic ties resuming: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to bring peace and stability in Afghanistan. Talking on Pak-US ties in an interview, he said recent visit of the US Republican Senator Lindsey Graham to Islamabad reflects that bilateral relations are on a positive trajectory. He said the US Senator gave many indications of moving to strategic ties between Pakistan and the US. He said Lindsey Graham agreed with Imran Khan that there is no military solution to Afghan conflict. The minister said the world while appreciating peace and reconciliation efforts of Pakistan understands that the country will have a key role in peace in Afghanistan. Shah Mehmood said Pakistan has clarified to the US senator that Pakistan is playing its role but it is a shared responsibility. “We understand that regional countries will have to play their role too in order to resolve the Afghan issue,” he said. The minister emphasised the need of Afghans to sit together for their future.

Shah Mehmood said that due to the efforts of the government, a positive image of the country is emerging in the world.

“Those states, which used to criticise Pakistan, are praising it today,” the minister said.

Qureshi said that Imran Khan’s vision to maintain friendly ties with all the nations across the world is turning into a reality.

The minister said that, after enhancing ties with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, efforts are also being made to improve ties with Qatar.

He said that Pakistan’s relations with the Arab states have improved since the PTI took over the government. A visit, he said, is also expected from Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman in the coming days.

The minister said that Pakistan can help Qatar in the development of agricultural infrastructure and the fulfilment of its nutritional needs. “Annually, Pakistan can export fruits, vegetables and dairy products worth millions of dollars to Qatar via sea,” he said.