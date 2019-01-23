In-form Wade blasts CA over Test snub

SYDNEY: In-form wicketkeeper Matthew Wade has blasted Cricket Australia after he was overlooked for a recall to the Test side to face Sri Lanka, saying he and other players were unclear about the criteria for national selection.

Wade, who whacked an unbeaten 84 from 49 balls for the Twenty20 Big Bash League s Hobart Hurricanes on Monday night, has scored over 1,000 runs across all formats this summer.

The 31-year-old has also been the leading run scorer in the domestic Sheffield Shield with Tasmania. Despite his performances, selectors opted to add Kurtis Patterson to the squad for the first Test starting Thursday, with national selector Trevor Hohns hailing his back-to-back centuries for a Cricket Australia XI in Hobart last week.