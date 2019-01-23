Sri Lanka make changes in women squad

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka selectors decided to ring in several changes for the limited-overs tour of South Africa as they announced a 15-member side on Tuesday.

Uncapped Tharika Sewwandi, Anushka Sanjeewani, Imalka Mendis, Harshitha Madavi, Umesha Thimashini, Achini Kulasuriya and Inoka Ranaweera find a spot for the three ODIs and three T20Is series starting from February 1. Thimashini, however, will need to clear a fitness test to be part of the travelling party.

Chamari Atapattu will lead the side as the visitors will kick off the tour with the first T20I in Cape Town before travelling to Johannesburg and Centurion for remaining two games. Sri Lanka will look to move from the bottom of the ICC Women’s Championship table in the succeeding ODI series.

Squad: Chamari Atapattu (c), Prasadani Weerakkody, Anushka Sanjeewani, Tharika Sewwandi, Hasini Perera, Imalka Mendis, Harshitha Madavi, Shashikala Siriwardena, Nilakshi De Silva, Umesha Thimashini (Subject to fitness), Kavisha Dilhari, Achini Kulasuriya, Udeshika Prabodhani, Inoka Ranaweera, Oshadi Ranasinghe.