Russian plane emergency lands after passenger demands diversion

MOSCOW: A Russian domestic flight made an emergency landing in Siberia Tuesday after a passenger demanded the plane change course, authorities said. Russia’s Anti-Terrorism Committee said in a statement the Aeroflot plane, travelling from Surgut in western Siberia to Moscow, "changed course at the demand of one of the passengers". "The aircraft commander decided to land the plane in Khanty Mansiysk," a city 2,700 (1,700 miles) kilometres east of Moscow, the committee said. It provided no further detail, saying investigators were working to "clarify all circumstances of what happened".