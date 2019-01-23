Bangladeshi ‘Tree Man’ dreams of cure as rare skin disease returns

DHAKA: A Bangladeshi dubbed "Tree Man" because of bark-like growths on his skin will need aggressive surgery to remove them, doctors said Tuesday, after dozens of attempts failed to cure the extremely rare genetic condition. It is believed fewer than half a dozen people worldwide have "tree-man syndrome" -- epidermodysplasia verruciformis -- but the condition is particularly aggressive in Abul Bajandar, who has already undergone 25 bouts of surgery since 2016 to remove the greenish-grey gnarled protuberances from his skin. The former rickshaw puller, whose case has made headlines around the world, has not worked in years because the growths have left him unable to use his hands. More than once, doctors believed the 28-year-old was cured, hailing their treatment as a milestone in medical history. But the growths kept returning.