Palestinians to refuse remaining

US aid: The Palestinian government will refuse all US government aid for fear of lawsuits, officials said Tuesday, throwing the future of security coordination and projects already under way into doubt.

Senior official Saeb Erekat confirmed US media reports that the Palestinians had demanded all funding stop at the end of the January for fear they would expose themselves to costly law suits under the US Anti Terrorism Clarification Act (ATCA) which is about to come into force.