Wed Jan 23, 2019
Govt urged to avoid new taxes in mini budget

Islamabad

Islamabad: The residents of the twin cities have demanded of the federal government to avoid introducing new taxes in upcoming mini-budget because they are no more able to face rising price hike of almost all essential household commodities.

Sajjad Malik, a resident of Islamabad, said the price hike is one of the most crucial issues now-a-days as the price of everything ranging from essential daily commodities to transportation, educational, medical and other expenses are also increasing.

He said the recent price hike of food stuff has created extreme hardships for many households, particularly marginalized segments of the society who cannot meet their requirements and often end up consuming less food than required.

It is pertinent to mention here that federal finance minister Asad Umar has announced to present the government’s mini-budget on January 23.

