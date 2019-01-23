Schoolboy dies of electrocution

Rawalpindi: An eighth class student died after receiving an electric shock while scaling school boundary wall here on Tuesday.

Muhammad Furqan, studying in Owais Ghalib Welfare Public School in Morgha touched an electricity pole while scaling the boundary wall of the school. He was rushed to District Headquarter Hospital (DHQ) where he expired.

The Rescue 1122 official spokesman Muhammad Farooq Butt told ‘The News’ that during rain, a boy climbed on a school wall and unfortunately touched open electricity wires on a pole. “We reached the spot to shift him to hospital where he expired,” he added.

On the other hand, Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco) official spokesman Raja Asim Nazir has advised public particularly children not to touch electric poles during rain. “We have already issued an advisory in this regard to avoid bad incidents,” he added.