Pakistan Horti Expo 2019 concludes

LAHORE: Punjab Agriculture Department organised Pakistan Horti Expo 2019 to highlight the importance of fruits, vegetables and high value agriculture crops of country’s own produced at International level which came to an end Tuesday.

Addressing the closing ceremony, special secretary said Pakistan having all the resources was the preferred country where lots of investment opportunities were emerging to support the sustainability of quality food production and the government was fully committed to facilitate foreign investors with provision of technical services. Agriculture is a major contributor to the national economy, accounting for over 21 per cent of its GDP.

Additional Secretary Agriculture Dr Ghazanfar Ali said about 80 per cent of the country’s foreign exchange originates from agriculture and Punjab contributes over 60 per cent to this amount. Pakistan is third largest producer of dates and citrus. Pakistan is currently an important producer and exporter of citrus with almost 95 per cent of the world citrus fruit production. Pakistan is ranked at fourth in the world for mango production. Exhibitors of Tajikistan, Bahrain, Indonesia, Malaysia, Qatar, Sri Lanka, Estonia, Kazakhstan, Egypt, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, Belarus and Saudi Arabia joined the expo. As many as 80 different stalls were installed.