tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
On Sunday night (January 20), it rained in Karachi after a long wait. But, the joy that the rain brought was soon turned into mourning when naked wires in our area (near Jubilee Furniture Market) electrocuted a boy. This loss of life is due to the carelessness of KE which always fails to respond to people’s complaints in a timely manner.
When the KE staff was approached for help, they took some time in disconnecting the area’s electricity and reached the spot an hour and a half later. The job of KE is not only to collect monthly bills, but to also keep a check on the condition of electric wires throughout the city. The relevant authorities should take notice of this sad incident.
Hafiza Zuha
Karachi
On Sunday night (January 20), it rained in Karachi after a long wait. But, the joy that the rain brought was soon turned into mourning when naked wires in our area (near Jubilee Furniture Market) electrocuted a boy. This loss of life is due to the carelessness of KE which always fails to respond to people’s complaints in a timely manner.
When the KE staff was approached for help, they took some time in disconnecting the area’s electricity and reached the spot an hour and a half later. The job of KE is not only to collect monthly bills, but to also keep a check on the condition of electric wires throughout the city. The relevant authorities should take notice of this sad incident.
Hafiza Zuha
Karachi