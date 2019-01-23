Naked wires

On Sunday night (January 20), it rained in Karachi after a long wait. But, the joy that the rain brought was soon turned into mourning when naked wires in our area (near Jubilee Furniture Market) electrocuted a boy. This loss of life is due to the carelessness of KE which always fails to respond to people’s complaints in a timely manner.

When the KE staff was approached for help, they took some time in disconnecting the area’s electricity and reached the spot an hour and a half later. The job of KE is not only to collect monthly bills, but to also keep a check on the condition of electric wires throughout the city. The relevant authorities should take notice of this sad incident.

Hafiza Zuha

Karachi