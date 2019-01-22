close
Tue Jan 22, 2019
Agencies
January 22, 2019

20 killed in Hub coach-oil tanker accident

Top Story

A
Agencies
January 22, 2019

HUB: At least 20 people died in an accident between a coach and an oil tanker in Balochistan’s Hub on Monday, said Deputy Commissioner Lasbela Shabbir Mengal.

According to DC Lasbela, 16 people were wounded while they were being taken out of the vehicle, adding that four severely wounded have been shifted to a hospital.

The bus was leaving for Panjgur from Karachi, he said. DC Mengal said that the fire had been brought under control.

Earlier, police said that the passenger coach caught fire due to the collision and more than 35 people were inside the vehicle at that time. Rescue officials said that they had started relief activities after the accident.

