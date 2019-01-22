close
Tue Jan 22, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
January 22, 2019

Ali to face Haris in U21 snooker final

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
January 22, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Ali Haider and Haris Tahir made it to the final of National Under-21 Snooker Championship with contrasting semi-finals wins at the Pakistan Sports Complex Hall Monday.

Ali easily defeated Ahsan Yousaf 85-28, 62-17, 48-3, 67-14, 22-63, 63-37 with Haris Tahir (Punjab) had to work hard to beat national Under-18 champion Sheikh Muddassir (Punjab) 68-11, 51-61,

0-86, 84-08, 55-48, 61-35, 11-59, 60-32.

Earlier, Muddassir who won the National Under-18 title last week, made it to the semi-finals with narrow 4-3 win over Raees Ali Usama (Punjab).

Muddassir got the better of Raees Ali Usama 62-14, 10-60, 56-27, 32-63, 66-14, 01-63, 45-32.

Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr. Fehmida Mirza will be the chief guest at the prize distribution ceremony. The final will be played on Tuesday.

Results: Quarter-finals: Ali Haider (Pjb) bt Shehryar Abbas (Pjb) 51-02, 43-54, 25-60, 55-15, 53-24, 72-39; Ahsan Yousuf (Pjb) bt Muhammad Saleem (KP) 58-56, 61-47, 56-53, 25-55, 23-56, 44-68, 55-43; Sheikh Muddassir (Pjb) bt Raees Ali Usama (Pjb) 62-14, 10-60, 56-27, 32-63, 66-14, 01-63, 45-32; Haris Tahir (Pjb) bt Usman Ahmed (Pjb) 68-16, 9-74, 59-28, 67-16, 68-45.

Semi-finals: Ali Haider (Pjb) bt Ahsan Yousuf (Pjb) 85-28, 62-17, 48-3, 67-14, 22-63, 63-37; Haris Tahir (Pjb) bt Sheikh Muddassir (Pjb) 68-11, 51-61, 0-86, 84-08, 55-48, 61-35, 11-59, 60-32.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports