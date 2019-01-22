Ali to face Haris in U21 snooker final

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Ali Haider and Haris Tahir made it to the final of National Under-21 Snooker Championship with contrasting semi-finals wins at the Pakistan Sports Complex Hall Monday.
Ali easily defeated Ahsan Yousaf 85-28, 62-17, 48-3, 67-14, 22-63, 63-37 with Haris Tahir (Punjab) had to work hard to beat national Under-18 champion Sheikh Muddassir (Punjab) 68-11, 51-61,
0-86, 84-08, 55-48, 61-35, 11-59, 60-32.
Earlier, Muddassir who won the National Under-18 title last week, made it to the semi-finals with narrow 4-3 win over Raees Ali Usama (Punjab).
Muddassir got the better of Raees Ali Usama 62-14, 10-60, 56-27, 32-63, 66-14, 01-63, 45-32.
Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr. Fehmida Mirza will be the chief guest at the prize distribution ceremony. The final will be played on Tuesday.
Results: Quarter-finals: Ali Haider (Pjb) bt Shehryar Abbas (Pjb) 51-02, 43-54, 25-60, 55-15, 53-24, 72-39; Ahsan Yousuf (Pjb) bt Muhammad Saleem (KP) 58-56, 61-47, 56-53, 25-55, 23-56, 44-68, 55-43; Sheikh Muddassir (Pjb) bt Raees Ali Usama (Pjb) 62-14, 10-60, 56-27, 32-63, 66-14, 01-63, 45-32; Haris Tahir (Pjb) bt Usman Ahmed (Pjb) 68-16, 9-74, 59-28, 67-16, 68-45.
Semi-finals: Ali Haider (Pjb) bt Ahsan Yousuf (Pjb) 85-28, 62-17, 48-3, 67-14, 22-63, 63-37; Haris Tahir (Pjb) bt Sheikh Muddassir (Pjb) 68-11, 51-61, 0-86, 84-08, 55-48, 61-35, 11-59, 60-32.
