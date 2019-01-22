Nine Faisalabad MPs to move requisition for LHC bench

FAISALABAD: Nine legislators of Faisalabad have pledged to move a requisition about establishing a Lahore High Court Bench here in the next session of Punjab Assembly.

MPAs Shakeel Shahid, Latif Nazar Gujjar and Khiyal Ahmed Kastro while MNAs Mian Farrukh Habib, Sheikh Khurram Shahzad, Nawab Sher Wasir, Raza Nasrullah Ghumman, Faiz Ullah Kamooka and Chaudhry Shahbaz Babar gave this assurance in a reception hosted at a local hotel by newly-elected president of DBA Naveed Mukhtar Ghumman and secretary Rana Shahid Munir.

The DBA president said that the establishment of a LHC Bench here was direly needed to provide cheaper justice to the litigants of this third populous, industrial and commercial hub of the country. DBA secretary Rana Shahid Munir told that during a meeting, the LHC chief justice had asked the delegation members to first get a summary passed by the Punjab Assembly on the subject and then approach the LHC. The legislators unanimously demanded the DBA to call off their strike and boycott of the Faisalabad courts as the litigants were facing severe difficulties for last two months.