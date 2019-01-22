12 booked for taking policemen hostage

TOBA TEK SINGH: Gojra Sadr police Monday booked 12 of Chak 95/JB for allegedly making a police team hostage.

ASI Khizer Hayat said that two groups of a gypsy family were fighting and resorting to aerial firing. When he and other policemen arrived there and tried to arrest them, they made them hostage.

Their dozens of accomplices also reached there on five motorcycles and a van, and offered resistance. “More policemen were called who rescued us,” he said. Police arrested 12 of them, however, their other accomplices managed to escape leaving their five motorcycles and a van behind which were impounded by the police.

Police are conducting raids to arrest them.

WATER SHORTAGE: Pakistan Poultry Association (PPA) leader Ch Muhammad Tahir Jutt has said that short, medium and long term projects must be launched to overcome the water shortage in the country.

In a statement here, he urged the government to utilise required funds to increase the water reservoirs in the country. "Water is the basic need of all human beings, animals and plants, but water reservoirs are increasingly depleting in the country,” he added.

He said that there was the need to solve the problem seriously for which all political parties should sit together to create a national policy.

He said that there was the need to solve the problem of water shortage on sustainable basis to secure the future of our coming generations.