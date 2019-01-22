Hamza demands judicial inquiry into Sahiwal incident

LAHORE : Leader of the Opposition in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz has said that the Sahiwal incident demanded a judicial inquiry and not a JIT, for transparent investigation and to bring facts to light.

Talking to media here Monday after meeting the family of late Khalil, who along with his wife and daughter was killed by a CTD team in Sahiwal, the other day, Hamza Shahbaz said after fixing the responsibility those responsible should be publicly executed at the same place.

Hamza Shahbaz said the JIT constitution on the incident was unacceptable and demanded formation of a Judicial Commission. Promising to fight the case of innocent children of late Khalil in assemblies and on media, he said.

baloch: JI Secretary General Liaquat Baloch has said the Sahiwal incident has put serious doubts on the working of the state security intuitions and spread a wave of harassment and terror among the masses.

Talking to the media at Mansoorah here on Monday, he said each and every aspect of the Sahiwal tragedy should be exposed through a judicial inquiry, adding JIT should not be formed since people had lost confidence over JIT investigations, and the NAP must undergo a complete review to restore its credibility.