Kids injured in Sahiwal tragedy discharged

LAHORE: Both brother and sister injured in the Sahiwal incident have been discharged from Lahore General Hospital (LGH). On Monday, in the presence of Principal Prof Tayyab, a six-member medical board examined the children and declared fit and discharged them. The board was comprised of Prof Farooq Afzal, Prof Altaf Qadir, Prof Agha Shabbir Ali, Associate Professor Amina Javed, MS Dr Mahmud Salah Uddin and Director Emergency Dr Shafique. Principal Prof Tayyab said counselling of these children would continue at their residence and a female psychiatrist has been deputed to visit them daily. He said the step will help them come out of the trauma they faced in the incident. He added that whenever the children need medical help they should contact the hospital where their pick and drop will be arranged by the institution. The relatives of Umair and Muneeba expressed their satisfaction over the treatment given to them.