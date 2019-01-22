Action against e-ticket defaulters

LAHORE: City Traffic Police have started taking action against the violators who avoid paying e-tickets and impounded a vehicle whose owner had not paid 62 e-tickets. The driver, Allah Yar, was a resident of Deepalpur.

The CTO said the wardens should brief the violators about the payment of e-tickets fine and warn them that if they would not pay action their vehicles will be impounded in the police stations.

Robbery bid: Three traffic wardens on Monday foiled an attempt of robbery near Barkat Puli, Shahdra in which a citizen was injured. The robbers riding a car were trying to snatch cash from bikers.

The wardens spotted the incident and responded without any reluctance. The robbers opened firing. As a result, a citizen named Abdul Sattar received injuries while the robbers fled the scene while leaving the looted cash. The victim was shifted to hospital. He had received two bullets in his belly. He was carrying Rs1.2 million cash.

Tout arrested: City Traffic police have arrested a tout who used to mint money from citizens for licenses. A case has been registered against the accused named Ali Nawaz. Traffic police have so far arrested over 15 touts from outside the CTO office. 116 outlaws nabbed: Sadar division police have arrested 116 criminals and recovered 11 pistols, one rifle, one gun, bullets, more than 07kg Charas and 250 litres of liquor.