Sahiwal incident: CM ensures strict action against responsible

LAHORE: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar presided over PTI parliamentary party meeting at Punjab Assembly cafeteria here on Monday.

The meeting condemned Sahiwal incident and expressed heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved family. The meeting also expressed deep grief and prayed for the salvation of departed souls. Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said that everyone is sad over Sahiwal tragedy and the Punjab government equally shares the sorrow of grieved family.

Usman Buzdar said that he went to Multan from Mianwali and went to Sahiwal by road late at night to inquire after the injured children. I also met with the heirs and consoled them. The pain and agony of the injured children cannot be described in words and they are like my own children, he said and added pain of the children did not let him sleep the whole night.

The PM is also very grieved over this tragedy and he has talked to me thrice about it, he said. He directed for bringing the responsible people to the court of law. He said that he had made promise with the family to provide them justice and it will be fulfilled.

He said no one will be allowed to create hurdles in the way of providing justice to the affected family. Punjab government has announced a financial assistance of Rs2 crore for the affected family and the Punjab government will also bear the educational expenses of the children. Free of cost medical facilities will be provided to the affected family their every need will be fulfilled.

Law, order: Usman Buzdar presided over a meeting at civil secretariat here Monday to review the law and order. The meeting also examined the steps taken for providing relief to the people along with provision of various facilities of life to them. He directed the divisional commissioners and RPOs for improving the law & order and providing relief to the general public. Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said the situation should be improved and every possible effort should be made to protect the life and property of the public.