close
Tue Jan 22, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
January 22, 2019

Body of lady constable found

National

OC
Our Correspondent
January 22, 2019

HAFIZABAD: The body of a lady police constable was found from fields at village Thudda Bhattian on Monday. Reportedly, Neelam Qadir of Harbanspura was posted at Qila Gujjar Singh Police Lines, Lahore. Pindi Bhattian police shifted the body to THQ hospital for postmortem. According to police, some unknown accused shot her dead.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan