QAT G-II: AJK happily placed against Hyderabad

ISLAMABAD: AJK were well placed against Hyderabad in the Quaid-i-Azam Trophy (QAT) Grade II Cricket match following second day’s play at the Mirpur Stadium AJK Sunday.

When play came to halt on penultimate, AJK were 172 for 2 in their first innings against 226 scored by Hyderabad. AJK were 56 runs behind with eight of their first innings wickets in hand.

Scores: Hyderabad Region first innings 226 all out in 53 overs (Babar Khan 56*, Saad Khan 49, Shadab Majeed 4-75, Rashid Khan 3-59, Naqash Basharat 3-60) AJK Region first innings 172-2 in 56 overs (Usman Maroof 67, Hasnain Shameer 54, Asad 1-19)

Scores of other matches: At Iqbal Stadium Faisalabad: Bahawalpur Region 88 all out in 36 overs (Noman Akram 20, Waqas Maqsood 6-29, Asad Ali 3-19) Faisalabad Region 215-8 in 64.5 overs (Raees Ahmed 50*, M Umair 5-42, Attaullah 2-27)

At NBP Stadium Karachi: Larkana Region 297-5 in 83 overs (Habib Ullah 125*, Rameez Ahmed 62, Saleem Mal 2-87) ad 40-2 in 16 overs (Habib Ullah 23 not out, Nasir Khan 1-7) D.M Jamali Region 249 all out in 80.2 overs (Nasir Khan 51, Najeeb Ullh 46, Faraz Aziz 2-49, Muhammad Urs 2-54, Shahnawaz Dahani 2-65)

At UBL Stadium Karachi: Karachi Region B first innings 335-7 in 83 overs (Rameez Aziz 87, Fawad Alam 81, Kamran Ghulam 2-37, Aitzaz Habib 2-79) Abbottabad Region 164 all out in 37.3 overs (Adnan Raees 57, Kamran Ghulam 34, Mir Hamza 3-22, Rameez Aziz 2-14, Fawad Alam 2-17, Muhammad Asghar 2-57) and 104-6 in 35 overs (Kamran Ghulam 36, Sohaib Khan 3-33, Hasan Mohsin 2-6).