Kiwis recall Frances Mackay for India T20Is

WELLINGTON: New Zealand Women have made quite a few changes to their Twenty20 squad that will take on the touring Indians in a three-match series. Frances Mackay has been recalled to the national team after five years, while uncapped players Caitlin Gurrey and Rosemary Mair also find themselves in the 13-member squad.

Mackay and Gurrey had a phenomenal 2018-19 Super Smash where they topped the batting charts. The former scored two centuries and a 97 for Canterbury and the latter notched up scores of 102, 79 and 55. Meanwhile, right-arm pacer Mair picked up a wicket in almost every match and also claimed 3 for 28 in the warm-up encounter against India. New Zealand lost to India in the 2018 Women's World T20 during the group stage and that didn't allow them to go through to the next round.

New Zealand women T20I squad: Amy Satterthwaite (C), Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine, Leigh Kasperek, Amelia Kerr, Katey Martin, Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Caitlin Gurrey, Hayley Jensen, Frances Mackay, Rosemary Mair, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu.