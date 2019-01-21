close
Mon Jan 21, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
January 21, 2019

Raees shocks Naseem in Natonal U-21 Snooker

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
January 21, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Raees Ali Usama surprised Muhammad Naseem Akhtar 4-1 in the pre-quarter-finals of the Jubilee Insurance National under-21 Snooker Championship at the Pakistan Sports Complex Hall Sunday.

Making it to the last eight stage were Haris Tahir, Ahsan Yousaf, Sheheryar Abbas, Ali Haider, Raees Ali Usama, Muhammad Mudassir Sheikh (all from Punjab) and Muhammad Saleem (KP). Raees Ali Usama surprised Muhammad Naseem Akhtar 4-1 (61-35, 31-92, 65-41, 71-21 and 55-47).

Results: Ali Haider (Pjb) bt Abid Sajjad (Pjb) 4-1(69-26, 58-22, 25-47, 77-26, 69-21); Shehryar Abbas (Pjb) bt Shehryar Khan (Sindh) 4-2; (68-42, 41-69, 53-47, 57-04, 13-62, 71-52); Muhammad Saleem (KP) bt Saad Khan (KP) 4-1 (48-52, 51-39, 64-13, 69-20, 70-49); Ahsan Yousuf (Pjb) bt Muhammad Hamza (Pjb) 4-2 70-13 (54), 67-17, 25-57, 63-47, 38-55, 47-13); Raees Ali Usama (Pjb) bt Muhammad Naseem Akhtar (Pjb) 4-1 (61-35, 31-92, 65-41, 71-21, 55-47); Shaikh M. Mudassir (Pjb) bt Umer Khan (Pjb) 4-2 (80-02, 65-09, 0-57, 13-80, 58-53, 74-35); Haris Tahir (Pjb) bt Umer Farooq (Pjb) 4-0 (71-0 (66), 76-48, 54-18, 57-31); Usman Ahmed (Pjb) bt Muhammad Shahbaz (Pjb) 4-2 (62-20, 50-42, 60-46, 63-71, 35-58, 73-30)

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports