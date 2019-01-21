Raees shocks Naseem in Natonal U-21 Snooker

ISLAMABAD: Raees Ali Usama surprised Muhammad Naseem Akhtar 4-1 in the pre-quarter-finals of the Jubilee Insurance National under-21 Snooker Championship at the Pakistan Sports Complex Hall Sunday.

Making it to the last eight stage were Haris Tahir, Ahsan Yousaf, Sheheryar Abbas, Ali Haider, Raees Ali Usama, Muhammad Mudassir Sheikh (all from Punjab) and Muhammad Saleem (KP). Raees Ali Usama surprised Muhammad Naseem Akhtar 4-1 (61-35, 31-92, 65-41, 71-21 and 55-47).

Results: Ali Haider (Pjb) bt Abid Sajjad (Pjb) 4-1(69-26, 58-22, 25-47, 77-26, 69-21); Shehryar Abbas (Pjb) bt Shehryar Khan (Sindh) 4-2; (68-42, 41-69, 53-47, 57-04, 13-62, 71-52); Muhammad Saleem (KP) bt Saad Khan (KP) 4-1 (48-52, 51-39, 64-13, 69-20, 70-49); Ahsan Yousuf (Pjb) bt Muhammad Hamza (Pjb) 4-2 70-13 (54), 67-17, 25-57, 63-47, 38-55, 47-13); Raees Ali Usama (Pjb) bt Muhammad Naseem Akhtar (Pjb) 4-1 (61-35, 31-92, 65-41, 71-21, 55-47); Shaikh M. Mudassir (Pjb) bt Umer Khan (Pjb) 4-2 (80-02, 65-09, 0-57, 13-80, 58-53, 74-35); Haris Tahir (Pjb) bt Umer Farooq (Pjb) 4-0 (71-0 (66), 76-48, 54-18, 57-31); Usman Ahmed (Pjb) bt Muhammad Shahbaz (Pjb) 4-2 (62-20, 50-42, 60-46, 63-71, 35-58, 73-30)