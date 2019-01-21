Condolences pour in for Sahiwal victims

LAHORE : Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minority Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine has expressed grief over the Sahiwal incident.

He said that the tragic event in Sahiwal was sufficient to move any human being. The minister said that nation should trust the joint investigation team (JIT) formed by the prime minister for transparent inquiry into the incident.

He said that the provision of justice would be ensured at any cost. The entire leadership of PTI is with the bereaved family and the innocent children, he added. PM asked to apologise over Sahiwal incident: Barabri Party Pakistan (BPP) Chairman Jawad Ahmad has expressed his grief over the killings in Sahiwal incident and said these were extrajudicial killings of alleged terrorists.

He demanded apology from the prime minister of Pakistan and full investigation into the incident so that the culprits were held accountable. Jawad Ahmad said the BPP stood by the family of the victims in their hard time.

The CCTV footages have exposed the professionalism of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) officials, he said He condemned the cold blooded killings of ordinary citizens of Pakistan.The Sahiwal incident shows bad governanceby the PTI government, he said.