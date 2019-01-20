Issues faced by Mianwali to be resolved, says Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar addressed the PTI office-bearers and workers and the local government representatives in Mianwali on Saturday.

The chief minister went to the seat of every workers and local government representative for a handshake.

The chief minister said, “Mianwali city is close to my heart and I am very well aware of problems of this city and would solve them on priority.”

He said now there would be no less-developed city in Punjab and he would visit Mianwali again soon. He said the local government institutions would be empowered in true sense and powers would be transferred to the lower ranks.

lawyers, PTI office-bearers: A delegation of Mianwali District Bar Association led by its President Muhammad Riaz called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday.

According to a handout, speaking on the occasion, Usman Buzdar said lawyers played an important role in the supremacy of constitution and law in the country.

The lawyers’ sacrifices for the restoration of independent judiciary can never be forgotten, he said.

He said it was the primary responsibility of the lawyers to play pivotal role in dispensation of justice to the common man.“I am a lawyer by profession and understand their problems,” he said, adding that the demands of the lawyers would be given due attention.

The chief minister also issued directions to determine the estimated cost for renovation and decoration of the building of the district bar association.

Later, the PTI Mianwali chapter office-bearers and workers also called on the chief minister.

Talking to them, he said the workers of PTI were an asset to the party.