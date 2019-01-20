Opposition to agitate Sahiwal incident in Senate, NA tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: The united opposition in the National Assembly, while expressing utmost shock and condemnation of barbaric Sahiwal incident, has decided to agitate in the National Assembly and Senate tomorrow (Monday) separately when the two houses will be in session in the afternoon.

Four innocent people were killed in front of their children on Saturday. The Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) central leadership has asked its Punjab Parliamentary party to raise the gory happening as united opposition in the provincial assembly of Punjab on Monday.

Well placed Parliamentary sources told The News here on Saturday that adjournment motions will be submitted on behalf of the united opposition members in the National Assembly and Senate both where it will be urged to discuss the reprehensible incident by putting off whole business before the respective houses.

It is likely that State Minister for Interior Sheharyar Khan Afridi will place the government’s position regarding the incident before the house. Meanwhile the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and leader of united opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif has sought details from member of the National and Punjab assemblies belonging to the PML-N about the heartbreaking incident. The sources pointed out that the adjournment motion regarding Sahiwal incident will be first combined move of the opposition after creation of united opposition in Parliament last week. The adjournment motion will be submitted on urgent basis in the National Assembly secretariat today (Sunday) the sources added.