Pakistan enter Asian Junior Squash final

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan moved into the final of the 19th Asian Junior Squash Team Championship after beating Hong Kong 2-0 in the semi-finals in Pattaya (Thailand) on Saturday.

Pakistan won the first two matches to settle the matter with Farhan Hashmi and Abbas Zeb at their best. Farhan beat Wai Lok 6-11, 11-6, 13-11, 5-11, 11-9 in over an hour. Abbas then accounted for Chun Yet Long 11-5, 11-1, 11-3.

Pakistan will play Malaysia or India in the final to be staged on Sunday (today).