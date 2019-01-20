Pakistan enter Asian Junior Squash final

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan moved into the final of the 19th Asian Junior Squash Team Championship after beating Hong Kong 2-0 in the semi-finals in Pattaya (Thailand) on Saturday.
Pakistan won the first two matches to settle the matter with Farhan Hashmi and Abbas Zeb at their best. Farhan beat Wai Lok 6-11, 11-6, 13-11, 5-11, 11-9 in over an hour. Abbas then accounted for Chun Yet Long 11-5, 11-1, 11-3.
Pakistan will play Malaysia or India in the final to be staged on Sunday (today).
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan moved into the final of the 19th Asian Junior Squash Team Championship after beating Hong Kong 2-0 in the semi-finals in Pattaya (Thailand) on Saturday.
Pakistan won the first two matches to settle the matter with Farhan Hashmi and Abbas Zeb at their best. Farhan beat Wai Lok 6-11, 11-6, 13-11, 5-11, 11-9 in over an hour. Abbas then accounted for Chun Yet Long 11-5, 11-1, 11-3.
Pakistan will play Malaysia or India in the final to be staged on Sunday (today).