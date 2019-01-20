People are talking about —

— the news that the under sixteen cricket team won the ‘fifty-over’s-a-side’ series against Australia and how there hasn’t been the same hoopla about it as is given to other cricket matches. People say young players of all sports should be encouraged and appreciated for their efforts so that they can continue doing well and also think of making it a career rather than just a pastime, as some of them can be ‘stars’ of the future.

— the news item that a bill has been submitted by a PTI MPA of the Punjab Assembly calling for an amendment to the act dealing with salaries and other privileges for MPA’s ‘because it has not been amended for a long time’ in other words, raising of their salary. People say most elected members of assemblies are quite well off and they should not think of themselves but rather the betterment of the less affluent voters who got them elected.

— the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI); the excellent services that were being provided to under privileged patients free of cost and how the recent notice taken by the courts about the high cost of treatment has discouraged the founder who came back to serve the people of his country. People say those who can afford to pay for the services should be made to so that those who cannot, can also benefit from the facilities offered at the institute.

— the shocking information gathered by the committee that was formed to enquire why the national carrier has fallen from a top position in the airline industry to such a dismal spot. People say those responsible for this state of affairs should be taken to task, while the political entities who stuffed the national carrier with their favourites, not on merit but to get cheap popularity should also be held accountable.

— the spate of articles and opinions that are now appearing in the media about the merits and demerits of his actions now that the former chief justice has retired. People say while the opinion of a former foreign minister is subject to question because his family owns a well known school system, some of the other opinions on decisions have found many sympathisers for those who have been affected by snap judgments, while others disagree and laud them.

— the right step taken by the Sindh police department to monitor digital platforms since many people use social networking sites to promote the ideology of hate. People say this is a right decision and other provincial police departments need to also act even thought there will be criticism from those who call it ‘freedom o speech’ because no one should be allowed to spread hatred that cause more divisions in society than already exist.

— about how Pakistan has finally come under the radar of tourism promoting sites who are selling the country as the vacation destination of the year. This has probably come from the fact that many individuals or small groups who came here went back with a positive impression and posted their views on social media via blogs and videos. Pakistan has always been known for its friendly and hospitable people but terrorism and extra cautious governments put off potential tourists.