Sun Jan 20, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 20, 2019

Pakistan reach Asian Jr Squash final

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
January 20, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan moved into the final of the 19th Asian Junior Squash Team Championship beating Hong Kong 2-0 in the semis in Pattaya, Thailand on Saturday.

Pakistan won the first two matches to settle the matter with Farhan Hashmi and Abbas Zeb were seen at their best. Farhan had to work hard to beat Wai Lok 6-11, 11-6, 13-11, 5-11, 11-9 in a battle lasted over an hour.

Abbas Zeb then accounted for Chun Yet Long in straight games 11-5, 11-1, 11-3 to earn Pakistan a spot in the final. Pakistan will play Malaysia or India in final Sunday.

