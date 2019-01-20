Call to fortify flood infrastructure

Islamabad : There is a huge potential for adaptation in Pakistan, particularly in strengthening and fortifying the flood infrastructure including water reservoirs and water channels.

According to a report compiled by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the adaptation would involve enhancing reliance of local communities to the adverse impacts of the climate change.

It said adaptation to climate change and building resilience among ecosystems and people to respond to climate variability and hazard threats are relatively new concepts.

For this reason, networks for sharing experiences and ideas, especially between delta areas, would have a fundamental role in helping to address adaptation within specific ecosystems or sites, it said.

It said: “As well as regional collaboration, facilitating support from multi-lateral and bilateral donor agencies is crucial for implementation of the climate change actions, especially of water resources."

Munawar Ahmad, a climate change expert, said the Climate Change ministry and other relevant departments continue to make reports but one can say that nothing substantial is being done to thwart the negative impacts of the climate change.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan’s Intended Nationally Determined Contribution in its report has stated that the adaptation need is from 7 to 14 billion dollar per annum that is practically not possible given the current economic situation. As far as adaptation is concerned the World Food Programme (WFP) in its report also pointed out that Pakistan must understand the impact of climate change on agro-ecological zones and identify a set of policies to build adaptive capacity and reduce climate related food insecurity in the most vulnerable communities.