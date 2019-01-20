Reform the system

The different challenges that our district judiciary is facing nowadays are indeed too vast and complex. All stakeholders, including judges, jurists, bar councils, law firms and parliamentarians, must join hands to reform and revolutionise the administration of justice system in the country.

Now is the time to introduce structural changes, amend and update the laws, and frame new rules, where necessary, for an inexpensive and expeditious dispensation of justice in the country.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad