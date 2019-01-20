close
Sun Jan 20, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
January 20, 2019

Reform the system

Newspost

January 20, 2019

The different challenges that our district judiciary is facing nowadays are indeed too vast and complex. All stakeholders, including judges, jurists, bar councils, law firms and parliamentarians, must join hands to reform and revolutionise the administration of justice system in the country.

Now is the time to introduce structural changes, amend and update the laws, and frame new rules, where necessary, for an inexpensive and expeditious dispensation of justice in the country.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost