OC
Our Correspondent
January 19, 2019

Usman beats Aziz in junior snooker

Sports

ISLAMABAD: Usman Ahmed of Punjab defeated Abdul Aziz of Balochistan in straight games to enter the third round of the National Under-21 Snooker Championship here at the Pakistan Sports Complex Hall on Friday.

Results: Second round: Usman Ahmed (Pjb) bt Abdul Aziz (Bal) 72-68, 69-2, 29-67; Muzammil Khan (Sindh) bt Ammar Hussain Shah (KP) 80-37, 50-43, 69-11; Fahad Ghaffar (Isb) bt Muhammad Rafiq (KP) 10-63, 74-61, 67-39, 65-42; Umer Farooq (Pjb) bt Gulam Mustafa (Bal) 60-12, 60-55, 60-10; Ali Zaman (Sindh) bt Zohaib Khan (Bal) 36-70, 58-26, 50-41, 45-57, 59-38; Umer Khan (Pjb) bt Saad Khan (KP) 43-63, 73-39, 55-80, 62-37, 53-8; Muhammad Saleem (KP) bt Ameer Hamza (Sindh) 32-45, 59-18, 36-71, 66-0, 80-08; Abdul Rehman (Sindh) bt Iftikhar Hussain (Bal) 54-15, 57-50, 61-14; Usman Ahmed (Pjb) bt Muzammil Khan (Sindh) 63-56, 9-55, 85-38, 54-28; Shehryar Abbas (Pjb) bt Ammar Hussain Shah (KP) 72-60, 67-33, 19-57, 73-59; Umer Farooq (Pjb) bt Muhammad Rafiq (KP) 70-34, 58-29, 49-74, 60-25; Shehryar Khan (Sindh) bt Gulam Mustafa (Bal) 69-18, 65-34, 48-55, 66-25; Saad Khan (KP) bt Zohaib Khan (Bal) 51-56, 49-44, 54-14, 50-11; Umer Khan (Pjb) bt Afsar Ali (KP) (walk over); Ameer Hamza (Sindh) bt Iftikhar Hussain (Bal) 60-30, 63-20, 41-47, 60-39; Shaikh M Mudassir (Pjb) bt Abdul Rehman (Sindh) 63-15, 48-10, 52-9; Raees Ali Usama (Pjb) bt Usman Khurshid (KP) 51-22, 67-35, 55-14.

