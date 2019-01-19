Usman beats Aziz in junior snooker

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Usman Ahmed of Punjab defeated Abdul Aziz of Balochistan in straight games to enter the third round of the National Under-21 Snooker Championship here at the Pakistan Sports Complex Hall on Friday.
Results: Second round: Usman Ahmed (Pjb) bt Abdul Aziz (Bal) 72-68, 69-2, 29-67; Muzammil Khan (Sindh) bt Ammar Hussain Shah (KP) 80-37, 50-43, 69-11; Fahad Ghaffar (Isb) bt Muhammad Rafiq (KP) 10-63, 74-61, 67-39, 65-42; Umer Farooq (Pjb) bt Gulam Mustafa (Bal) 60-12, 60-55, 60-10; Ali Zaman (Sindh) bt Zohaib Khan (Bal) 36-70, 58-26, 50-41, 45-57, 59-38; Umer Khan (Pjb) bt Saad Khan (KP) 43-63, 73-39, 55-80, 62-37, 53-8; Muhammad Saleem (KP) bt Ameer Hamza (Sindh) 32-45, 59-18, 36-71, 66-0, 80-08; Abdul Rehman (Sindh) bt Iftikhar Hussain (Bal) 54-15, 57-50, 61-14; Usman Ahmed (Pjb) bt Muzammil Khan (Sindh) 63-56, 9-55, 85-38, 54-28; Shehryar Abbas (Pjb) bt Ammar Hussain Shah (KP) 72-60, 67-33, 19-57, 73-59; Umer Farooq (Pjb) bt Muhammad Rafiq (KP) 70-34, 58-29, 49-74, 60-25; Shehryar Khan (Sindh) bt Gulam Mustafa (Bal) 69-18, 65-34, 48-55, 66-25; Saad Khan (KP) bt Zohaib Khan (Bal) 51-56, 49-44, 54-14, 50-11; Umer Khan (Pjb) bt Afsar Ali (KP) (walk over); Ameer Hamza (Sindh) bt Iftikhar Hussain (Bal) 60-30, 63-20, 41-47, 60-39; Shaikh M Mudassir (Pjb) bt Abdul Rehman (Sindh) 63-15, 48-10, 52-9; Raees Ali Usama (Pjb) bt Usman Khurshid (KP) 51-22, 67-35, 55-14.
ISLAMABAD: Usman Ahmed of Punjab defeated Abdul Aziz of Balochistan in straight games to enter the third round of the National Under-21 Snooker Championship here at the Pakistan Sports Complex Hall on Friday.
Results: Second round: Usman Ahmed (Pjb) bt Abdul Aziz (Bal) 72-68, 69-2, 29-67; Muzammil Khan (Sindh) bt Ammar Hussain Shah (KP) 80-37, 50-43, 69-11; Fahad Ghaffar (Isb) bt Muhammad Rafiq (KP) 10-63, 74-61, 67-39, 65-42; Umer Farooq (Pjb) bt Gulam Mustafa (Bal) 60-12, 60-55, 60-10; Ali Zaman (Sindh) bt Zohaib Khan (Bal) 36-70, 58-26, 50-41, 45-57, 59-38; Umer Khan (Pjb) bt Saad Khan (KP) 43-63, 73-39, 55-80, 62-37, 53-8; Muhammad Saleem (KP) bt Ameer Hamza (Sindh) 32-45, 59-18, 36-71, 66-0, 80-08; Abdul Rehman (Sindh) bt Iftikhar Hussain (Bal) 54-15, 57-50, 61-14; Usman Ahmed (Pjb) bt Muzammil Khan (Sindh) 63-56, 9-55, 85-38, 54-28; Shehryar Abbas (Pjb) bt Ammar Hussain Shah (KP) 72-60, 67-33, 19-57, 73-59; Umer Farooq (Pjb) bt Muhammad Rafiq (KP) 70-34, 58-29, 49-74, 60-25; Shehryar Khan (Sindh) bt Gulam Mustafa (Bal) 69-18, 65-34, 48-55, 66-25; Saad Khan (KP) bt Zohaib Khan (Bal) 51-56, 49-44, 54-14, 50-11; Umer Khan (Pjb) bt Afsar Ali (KP) (walk over); Ameer Hamza (Sindh) bt Iftikhar Hussain (Bal) 60-30, 63-20, 41-47, 60-39; Shaikh M Mudassir (Pjb) bt Abdul Rehman (Sindh) 63-15, 48-10, 52-9; Raees Ali Usama (Pjb) bt Usman Khurshid (KP) 51-22, 67-35, 55-14.