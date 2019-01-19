Pakistan to get chance to attract foreign investment at Boao

BEIJING: Officials and businessmen around the world including Pakistan are being invited to attend the annual conference of Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) to be held from March 26 to 29. This China’s high-profile economic forum is scheduled to take place at Boao in Hainan province, with the theme of "Shared Future, Concerted Action, Common Development," it was announced here BFA Secretary General Li Baodong.

According to Li, this will be good opportunity for the participating countries to mobilize and attract foreign investment. The opening plenum will take place on March 28. The theme and topics of this year's event cover a wide range of issues of common interest among stakeholders. The program was finalized after several rounds of discussion among BFA's initial countries, board members, advisers, partners and think tanks.

Around this theme, the annual conference will feature approximately 50 official sessions, including the opening plenum, themed sessions, CEO dialogues and roundtable meetings. They are formatted under five topical modules -- Open World Economy; Multilateralism, Regional Cooperation and Global Governance; Innovation-Driven Development; High-Quality Development; and Critical Issues.