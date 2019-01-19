close
Sat Jan 19, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
January 19, 2019

Hamid excels in ITF Asia Jr event

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
January 19, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Hamid Israr played second consecutive doubles final at the ITF Asia 14 & Under Development Championships 2019 – Division II, which concluded on Friday in Nonthaburi (Thailand).Hamid Israr, pairing with Hossain Mohammad Roman from Bangladesh, lost final 6-3, 6-0 to second seed pair of M. Alkotop (Jordan) & Kasra Rahmani (Iran).

At the conclusion of two tournaments, overall standing of the Pakistani players was: Hamid Israr finished 5th out of a total of 64 participants and was the best performer among the Pakistani players, while Hassan Ali and Huzaifa Khan finished 09th and 10th respectively, in the boy’s singles category. Sheeza Sajid finished 23rd out of a total of 32 participants in the girl’s singles category. Salim Saifullah Khan, President PTF and the PTF Management expressed their pleasure at the excellent performance of the junior players.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports