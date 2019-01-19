Hamid excels in ITF Asia Jr event

ISLAMABAD: Hamid Israr played second consecutive doubles final at the ITF Asia 14 & Under Development Championships 2019 – Division II, which concluded on Friday in Nonthaburi (Thailand).Hamid Israr, pairing with Hossain Mohammad Roman from Bangladesh, lost final 6-3, 6-0 to second seed pair of M. Alkotop (Jordan) & Kasra Rahmani (Iran).

At the conclusion of two tournaments, overall standing of the Pakistani players was: Hamid Israr finished 5th out of a total of 64 participants and was the best performer among the Pakistani players, while Hassan Ali and Huzaifa Khan finished 09th and 10th respectively, in the boy’s singles category. Sheeza Sajid finished 23rd out of a total of 32 participants in the girl’s singles category. Salim Saifullah Khan, President PTF and the PTF Management expressed their pleasure at the excellent performance of the junior players.