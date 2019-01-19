Two Russian fighter jets collide over Sea of Japan

MOSCOW: Two Russian Su-34 fighter jets collided on Friday over the Sea of Japan during a training flight, with both crews managing to eject, the defence ministry said. The bombers touched mid-air during a scheduled training exercise 35 kilometres (22 miles) from the shore in Russia's Far East, Russian news agencies reported citing the defence ministry. Two pilots were later rescued during an operation involving several vessels of the country's Pacific Fleet as well as aircraft. Neither of the jets carried munition.