PESHAWAR: An internationally known writer, Professor Dr Sayed Amjad Hussain, will deliver a lecture at the Peshawar Museum today (Friday) at 3pm. The topic is “From Attock to Peshawar - A journey of 80 km through 5000 years of history”. According to a press release, born and raised in Peshawar, Dr Sayed Amjad Hussain, has a number of books to his credit on various aspects of the city of his birth.
