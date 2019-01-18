Siraj says justice, accountability of corrupt remains a dream

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has said that despite some good steps taken by the outgoing Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar, the dream of dispensation of quick justice and accountability of all the corrupt had not been realised.

Most importantly, he said, no attention had been given to devise a mechanism to dispose of millions of criminal and civil cases pending in courts across the country, which was a great injustice to the masses suffering silently.