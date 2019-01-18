PM’s disqualification petition put off till 21st

ISLAMABAD: Petition seeking Prime Minister Imran Khan’s disqualification adjourned till 21 January without hearing because of non-availability of the bench in Islamabad High Court.

Hearing of petition on PM Imran Khan’s disqualification adjourned, as Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb was not available.

A day before division bench of the IHC comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard a petition for the early hearing of a plea seeking the PM’s disqualification.

The petition stated that Imran Khan should be called upon to state why he “submitted a false declaration and affidavit and as to why his nomination to be a candidate or Member of Parliament should not be rejected.”

The petition also made a clear gesture to the SC’s verdict in the case of former premier Nawaz Sharif’s Panama Papers scandal. However, the petitioner’s main argument is formed around Imran’s alleged daughter Tyrian Khan White. “Dishonestly the name of the daughter has not been disclosed,” the petition stated.

The petition also mentions Imran’s sons Sulaiman

and Qasim who permanently live with former wife Jemima Goldsmith, daughter of a leading billionaire and industrialist Sir James Goldsmith.

“It is not believable that the sons, who are so wealthy, living with the mother and do not hold bank accounts,” the petition adds,

“Therefore, following the principle judgment of Muhammad Chatta, the nomination papers submitted by Imran violate the law and the Constitution and may be rejected with all consequences.”