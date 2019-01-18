Siraj says justice, accountability of corrupt remains a dream

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has said that despite some good steps taken by the outgoing Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar, the dream of dispensation of quick justice and accountability of all the corrupt had not been realised. Most importantly, he said, no attention had been given to devise a mechanism to dispose of millions of criminal and civil cases pending in courts across the country, which was a great injustice to the masses suffering silently. In his comments on the retirement of the chief justice, Sirajul Haq said the 436 persons named in the Panama Leaks besides Sharif family had never been issued summons and no mechanism had been devised for the recovery of the trillions of looted rupees from the corrupt ruling elite who transferred the amount abroad. Meanwhile, Pakistan Awami Tehrik (PAT) chief Dr Tahirul Qadri, in his view over the retirement of the chief justice, said the country would be considered stable and prosperous if it had just and impartial judicial system. He expressed gratitude to the outgoing Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar for constituting JIT to probe Model Town killings case afresh. He said Judiciary was the only hope for people when parliament had just been reduced to a place of the accused of corruption and mass killings. He said judiciary pointed out that powerful wealthy elites joined hand with criminals and mafias.