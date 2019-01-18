close
Fri Jan 18, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 18, 2019

Alleged killer of girl student arrested in Mardan

National

OC
Our Correspondent
January 18, 2019

MARDAN: The police on Thursday claimed to have arrested an alleged killer of a girl student of the Working Folks Grammar School and College Takhtbhai.

Speaking at a press conference, District Police Officer (DPO) Mohammad Sajjad Khan said unidentified accused killed Laiba, a student of 9th class at Working Folks Grammar School and College Takhtbhai, on January 10 when she was going to the school along with her brother Ilyas Khan.

The DPO added the first information report (FIR) was registered against unknown accused at the Takhtbhai Police Station. He added that later police started the investigation in the blind murder case.

The official added that police arrested 10 to 12 suspected people in the case. During the investigation, the police traced the alleged killer identified as Mohammad Zeeshan, a resident of Khairabad.

The DPO added that during interrogation the arrested accused confessed to the crime. He said police, on the pointation of the arrested accused, recovered 30 bore pistol used in the murder.

