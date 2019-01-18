PSL’s foreign players want to play in Pakistan: Mani

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ehsan Mani claimed that all leading foreign players who have signed contracts with Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchises are willing to travel to Pakistan.

Talking to media in Lahore on Thursday, Mani said that all foreign players had assured playing PSL matches in Pakistan. “All are willing to travel to Pakistan for PSL matches.”

Mani also said that negotiations with Cricket Australia (CA) were very much on regarding playing part of One-Day series in Pakistan. “We are still hopeful that CA would send team to Pakistan for ODI matches. Hopefully things would be finalised before the start of PSL.”

The PCB chairman revealed that the negotiations with England and South Africa boards were on regarding sending back-up teams to Pakistan.

Mani, who is also the Task Force on Sports head, said finalising report on development of sports.

“We have supported the idea of supporting only those federations which have infrastructure available.”

To a question about Pakistan Olympic Association (POA), he said it is an independent entity. “POA does not come under government.”