Uniforms distributed among MCI guards

Islamabad : Hundred ready-to-wear uniforms were given away to guards of the Metropolitan Corporation of Islamabad (MCI).

The Hashoo Group, owner of Pearl-Continental and Marriott Hotels in Pakistan, distributed uniforms during a ceremony in F-6/3 Park here.

Mayor of Islamabad and MCI head Sheikh Ansar Aziz was the chief guest on the occasion. Also in attendance were Chief Development Officer of Hashoo Group Craig Clulow, Chief Operating Officer Hashoo Group Hospitality Division Haseeb Gardezi, Chief Finance Officer of Hashoo Group Shakir Bhura, and Chaudhry Akhtar Rasool ICT Director Parks. It was also announced at the ceremony that a contract of the beautification of the same park had been handed over to Hashoo Group for a time period of five years.

The Hashoo Group will also develop and beautifying public places. In recent months, it planted thousands of trees with the local government in various cities and donated Rs60 million for the PM-CJP Dam Fund.