Investigative journalist shot dead in Ghana

Accra: A Ghanaian undercover journalist who helped expose corruption in African football has been shot dead in the capital Accra, police said Thursday. Ahmed Husein was part of a team led by award-winning journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas, whose probe led to the resignation of the head of the Ghana Football Association. Dozens of football referees and officials were also banned. A police spokesperson told AFP the journalist was shot in the neck and the chest by unknown gunmen on his way home on Wednesday night. Confirming the incident, Anas tweeted: "Sad news, but we shall not be silenced. Rest in peace, Ahmed." Prior to his death, Husein had made a complaint to police after his pictures were published on national television.
