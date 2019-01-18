Body of trapped Indian miner found after 36 days

New Delhi: Indian emergency workers said Thursday they have found the body of one of 15 miners trapped inside a so-called "rat hole" mine for over a month. The illegal and dangerous mine in the remote, mineral-rich state of Meghalaya in India’s north-east was flooded on December 13. The Indian Navy said they spotted the body inside the deluged shaft at a depth of 160-210 feet (50-65 metres) with the help of a remote-controlled probe. "The body has been pulled up to the mouth of Rat-hole mine and shall be extracted out of the mine under the supervision of doctors," the Indian Navy said in a tweet. The breakthrough comes after several attempts by navy divers to reach the trapped miners inside the treacherous mine. Efforts to pump out water have also failed.