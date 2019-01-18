Body of trapped Indian miner found after 36 days

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
New Delhi: Indian emergency workers said Thursday they have found the body of one of 15 miners trapped inside a so-called "rat hole" mine for over a month. The illegal and dangerous mine in the remote, mineral-rich state of Meghalaya in India’s north-east was flooded on December 13. The Indian Navy said they spotted the body inside the deluged shaft at a depth of 160-210 feet (50-65 metres) with the help of a remote-controlled probe. "The body has been pulled up to the mouth of Rat-hole mine and shall be extracted out of the mine under the supervision of doctors," the Indian Navy said in a tweet. The breakthrough comes after several attempts by navy divers to reach the trapped miners inside the treacherous mine. Efforts to pump out water have also failed.
