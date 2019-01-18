Sex seminar model who claimed Trump secrets deported from Thailand

BANGKOK: A model from Belarus who was arrested during a “sex training seminar” in Thailand and then claimed to have evidence of Russian interference in U.S. President Donald Trump’s election was deported on Thursday. Thai authorities said Anastasia Vashukevich, 27, two other Belarussians and five Russians were being sent to their home countries two days after they pleaded guilty to charges including conspiracy and soliciting. Vashukevich drew world attention last February when she said she had hours of audio recordings that could shed light on links between Russian officials and Trump’s election in 2016. She offered to release the recordings in exchange for asylum in the United States, but never produced evidence to substantiate her claim and later said she had no plans to release anything. Thai immigration chief Surachate Hakparn told media all eight deportees were willing to return to their countries. The deportations were being coordinated with Belarus and Russia, he said.