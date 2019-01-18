Out of money

Our economic problems have created many challenges for our present rulers. The budget deficit is soaring at a rapid pace and the national debt has reached an alarming level. Repeated announcements of presenting mini–budgets have caused a great deal of stress among people. Prices of edible items have become out of reach of residents. No consensus exists in parliament on how to deal with the rising inflation. Two out of every 10 people in the country’s workforce are either unemployed or underemployed. This situation, which is worsening every other day, has been negatively affecting society for many months now.

I am afraid that the socio-economic crisis, coupled with lack of rule of law and speedy justice, may worsen economic stability. Rulers must address people’s problems without delays. Above all, the prime minister may ask cabinet ministers to refrain from giving irrational and illogical statements which do not sound melodious to the poverty and inflation-stricken peoples’ ears. People want relief. They want the government to take strict actions, not puerile statements.

Hashim Abro ( Islamabad )