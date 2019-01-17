Govt not ready to be flexible on INGOs

ISLAMABAD: The Imran Khan-led PTI government does not appear to be ready to adopt a more flexible policy on allowing International Non-Government Organisations (INGOs) to operate inside Pakistan, and maintains that it was essential that these organizations would have to work by rule of law, remain transparent and responsive to nationally determined development priorities.

In a meeting called by Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua with Islamabad-based envoys, a ‘detailed interaction’ was held in which senior representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Interior and those from Economic Affairs Divisions also participated.

She responded to concerns from world capitals over potential impact of cancellation of registration of INGOs on the people of Pakistan, by pointing out that 74 INGOs were operating freely in the country and contributing in several areas of priority to Pakistan.

In the background is a policy started by Nawaz Sharif government and continued by the present one in which a strict policy was announced where the task of registration was transferred from the Economic Affairs Division to the Ministry of Interior. A complicated and back breaking process of fresh registration was also included while dozens of INGOs given weeks to wind up and leave.

“The Foreign Secretary recalled that the decisions on cancellation of registration and closure were in full accord with the standards of due process, noting that the right of appeal and opportunities to discuss mutual concerns were provided to the INGOs”, a statement from her office said.

Earlier, the European Union delegation, the Heads of Mission of European Union Member States had said that they fully respect the government’s right to maintain an INGO registration policy but were deeply concerned over the way in which the policy had been implemented, the potential for more INGOs to be closed without clear justification, the impact on Pakistan’s civil society, and the implications for Pakistan in achieving good governance and inclusive development.

In yesterday’s meeting, the Foreign Secretary reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to a mutually beneficial framework on INGOs, underpinned by rule of law, transparency and responsive to nationally determined development priorities.

“The policy framework was guided by Pakistan’s national context, circumstances, needs and priorities”, Janjua was quoted as telling the foreign envoys.

Regarding suggestions for flexibility and periodic review, it was highlighted that the inter-agency mechanism had further delineated the scope of activities that are responsive to Pakistan’s national development priorities.

She encouraged the INGOs and donor governments to work in these activities i.e. poverty alleviation, health, vocational education and training, science and technology, environmental protection, disaster management, sports and culture.

Last month these envoys had through a statement reminded Prime Minister Imran Khan that they want to promote a vibrant civil society which is indispensable for good governance and inclusive development, at the heart of the Sustainable Development Goals.

“We are of the view that the rejected INGOs have been positively contributing towards these goals in many areas. With their expertise, flexibility, and ability to operate under difficult circumstances, international and national NGOs have made invaluable contributions to Pakistan and are indispensable for our countries to continue our wide-ranging cooperation activities in partnership with the government of Pakistan”, they advised.