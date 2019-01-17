Steps on to make S Punjab a province: NA Speaker

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Wednesday said that steps are being taken to implement the plan to give South Punjab the status of the province and in this regard the people of South Punjab will soon be given good tidings according to their expectations.

The Speaker told the legislators of the treasury benches that the federal ministers will brief the members about the matters related to their ministries before commencement of the session of the National Assembly on every Monday.

He expressed these views while talking to members of the National Assembly belonging to Multan and Dera Ghazi Khan divisions who met Speaker in Parliament House on Wednesday.

The formation of standing committees, legislation, stability of the democratic institutions and other parliamentary issues were discussed in the meeting.

Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan and Chief Whip Malik Muhammad Amir Dogar were also present in the meeting.

The Speaker National Assembly said that the stability of democracy and strengthening democratic institutions are essential for the development and prosperity of the country and for this purpose all stakeholders need to work together. He said that Parliament is the only institution that can overcome the challenges being faced by the country and can determine the direction to resolve the public issues. He urged upon the members to ensure their attendance in the session of the National Assembly and raise public issues on the floor of the House.

He said that the standing Committees are important part of Parliament and without their formation effective law making is not possible. He said that he is in contact with all the parliamentary leaders in this regard and expressed the hope that the formation of the standing committees will be finalised in the current session of the National Assembly.

Talking about friendship groups, he said that 91 friendship groups are being formed in the National Assembly to increase relations with other parliaments across the world.

Talking about the backbenchers to give them the opportunity to participate in the proceedings of the House, the Speaker said that all the members were equal in his eyes. He assured full support and cooperation of the National Assembly Secretariat for legislation and other matters.

On this occasion members appreciated the neutral role of the Speaker, saying that due to his neutrality and patience, the dignity of Parliament has increased. They appreciated issuance of production orders of the members who are under arrest. They said that to uphold this parliamentary tradition by the Speaker is commendable.